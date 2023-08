Our last update on the ProPontiac Firebird was almost two years ago. Back then the car was on a dyno were the built 400 ci Pontiac V8 made 500+ horsepower. The V8 features Eagle forged pistons, Carillo forged rods, ported heads, dry sump, and custom camshaft. Behind the motor is a T56 six-speed manual transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end with Lincoln Mark VIII axles. The owner celebrated another milestone with a shakedown test at the autocross course.

Source: ProPontiac FB page