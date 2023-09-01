1955 Ford F-100 with a Coyote V8

Roadster Shop received this 1955 Ford F-100 with a modified chassis and aftermarket suspension. The company swapped those for their RideLine IRS chassis and extended the wheelbase four inches in front. The truck’s suspension now features Corvette C7 knuckles, tubular control arms, and Fox RS SV coilovers. A set of Forgeline OE1 wheels cover Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors. In the engine bay sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 paired with a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission. From there power is sent to an independent rear end from a 6th gen Camaro with Driveshaft Shop axles. View more photos in the build album.

Source: Roadster Shop