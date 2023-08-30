AWD Subaru BRZ with a Turbo EJ23 Races Mallory Park

Dmitrij Sribnyj attended the QUICK60 event at Mallory Park in Leicestershire, UK and took home an Outlaw Class win in his AWD Subaru BRZ. The unique BRZ is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Subaru EJ25 flat-four built by Scoobyclinic. The motor is good for 412 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission and KAAZ rear differential.

Bonus video of Dmitrij racing at Elvington airfield with the best quarter-mile being 10.84 sec at 127 mph.

Source: Dmitrij Sribnyj and Dmitrij Sribnyj FB page