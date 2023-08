This BMW E36 attended the Race Cup time attack event at Autodrom Jastrząb in Poland. The car is powered by a 3.0 L M54B30 inline-six featuring Schrick 272/256 camshafts, and upgraded valve springs, S54B32 throttle bodies. It produces 272 hp and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque on an Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. The motor is paired to a manual transmission and 3.23 rear differential. Watch the driver’s best lap time at the event in the video below.

Source: lolbmw