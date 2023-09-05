SVT Lightning Bolt is a Ford Ranger with a Supercharged 5.4 L V8

In 2002 Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT) created the SVT Lightning Bolt concept vehicle. The team started with a 3rd-gen Ford Ranger powered by a 2.5 L LL25 inline-four making 119 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque. They swapped the inline-four for a supercharged 5.4 L V8 from a SVT Lightning. Using a custom headers and 3-inch exhaust, the engine’s output was estimated at 400-420 hp and 460-480 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is a 4R100 four-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent through a SVT Lighting shortened driveshaft and 9.25-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. To handle the power SVT reinforced the chassis and installed lower control arms and knuckles from a SVT Lighting. The SVT Lightning Bolt weighs 900 lbs less than the SVT Lightning. MotorWeek went 13.5 sec at 101 mph in the quarter-mile. Read more about the project’s history at The Ranger Station.

Source: MotorWeek and Jalopnik