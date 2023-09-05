1997 Toyota Celica with a GT-Four Powertrain

This 1997 Toyota Celica GT originally came with a 2.2 L 5S-FE inline-four. It is now powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L 3S-GTE inline-four from a Celica GT-Four. The motor features rebuilt turbocharger, Mishimoto radiator, and stainless steel exhaust. The factory FWD drivetrain was also swapped for a five-speed manual transmission and AWD drivetrain from a Celica GT-Four. The transmission uses an Advanced Clutch Technology performance street clutch. The suspension features TRD coilovers, custom rear subframe, and C-One Motorsport roll bars. Other parts taken from a Celica GT-Four include the front bumper, hood, and rear spoiler. The car sold on Cars & Bids for $15,000.

Source: Cars & Bids