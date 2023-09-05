1981 DeLorean with a Chevy LV1 V6

Larry’s 1981 DMC DeLorean originally came with a 2.85 L PRV V6 making 130 hp and 153 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to his hard work it’s now powered by a 4.3 L LV1 V6 capable of 406 hp and 422 lb-ft of torque on pump gas and nitrous. The motor features a Scoggin-Dickie camshaft, upgraded valve springs, nitrous system, E92 ECU, and Swap Specialites wiring harness. Behind the motor is an Renault UN1 five-speed manual transaxle upgraded with a GT Racing limited-slip differential. The DeLorean rides on a set of KW adjustable coilovers with a DeLorean Go steering rack. The suspension features DeLorean Industries billet upper control arms and stainless steel lower control arm braces.

Source: Lpl Lol