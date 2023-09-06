Hellcat-Powered Plymouth Prowler

We found this 1999 Plymouth Prowler while searching Mecum auctions for interesting vehicles. We believe this is the same Prowler we shared years ago being built by Brand New Muscle Car. The unique car called “Howler” is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 making 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The motor is paired with a built TH400 three-speed transmission using a JW Performance Ultra-Bell bellhousing and PTC 3800 stall converter. Power is sent through a custom driveshaft with 1350 U-joints to a custom Currie 9-inch independent rear end with Strange third-member and 930 CV axles. Behind the wheels are Wilwood six-piston calipers and 13-inch rotors in front and back.

Source: Mecum