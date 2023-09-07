Nissan S14 with a 1600+ hp Billet 3.2 L RB-Series Inline-Six

Croydon Racing Developments (CRD) built this Nissan S14 called “OVRLRD” at their company in Smithfield, NSW, Australia. The incredible coupe is powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L RB-series inline-six featuring a billet RB30 block, Nitto 3.2 L EN40B wide-journal crankshaft and forged rotating assembly, CRD race ported head, and Precision ProMod XPR 98 mm turbocharger. On the low boost setting (30 psi) the engine made 1100 hp. The owner estimates it will make 1600-1750 hp on 65 psi of boost. Behind the motor is a built TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 8.8-inch independent rear end with Driveshaft Shop Pro axles. Recently the car set a personal best of 7.52 sec at 198 mph.

Source: Larry Chen and Croydon Racing Developments FB page