1986 Toyota MR2 with a Turbo 3S-GTE

Bring a Trailer is auctioning this 1986 Toyota MR2 located in Hood River, Oregon. The race car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L 3S-GTE inline-four featuring a Garrett T25 turbocharger and cooled by an aluminum radiator. It is paired to an E153 five-speed manual transmission with a limited slip differential and custom axles. The 1,989 lb MR2 rides on Ground Control coilovers with a Quaife quick-ratio steering rack and 1991 Corolla hubs. A set of Konig 15-inch wheels with Hoosier 245/50 slicks cover disc brakes front and rear. The exterior features a composite front bumper, rear wing, custom radiator and intercooling ducting, and stainless steel rear decklid.

Source: Bring a Trailer