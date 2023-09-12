1988 Mustang with a Coyote V8

Streetcar Shenanigans built this 1988 Mustang GT called “Lochness” at their company in Antioch, Illinois. Under the hood is a 5.0 L Coyote V8 making 530 hp to the wheels. The motor features RGR Engine ported heads, custom ground camshafts, and camshaft lockout kit (VVT delete). It also uses a Cobra Jet intake manifold and throttle body, modified ARH longtube headers, and Streetcar Shenanigans custom 3-inch exhaust. Behind the motor is a Quicktime bellhousing bolted to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. In back sits an Eaton Trutrac limited-slip differential with 4.56 gears and 31-spline axles. The Mustang rides on a Maximum Motorsports suspension and tubular K-member, Bilstein shocks, and stops thanks to Wilwood 14-inch front brakes.

Source: Streetcar Shenanigans FB page and BrotherTom