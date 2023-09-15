Fox Body Mustang with a 1000 hp Supercharged Godzilla V8

CWI Performance (Creative Werks Inc) built this Fox Body Mustang called “Foxzilla” to race and test products. In the engine bay they swapped a supercharged 7.3 L Godzilla capable of 1000 whp on 15 psi of boost and E90 fuel. The motor features Wiseco pistons, Callies rods, Indy Power Products oil pump conversion kit, Willis Stage 1 heads, and ProCharger F-1A-94 supercharger. On top sits CWI Performance’s billet intake manifold with a PWR intercooler. The motor runs on an Emtron KV8 ECU with a custom wiring harness. Read more about the engine development here. They paired the V8 to a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission using a Tilton twin-disc clutch and Quicktime RM-8080 bellhousing. A Dynamic Drivelines carbon fiber driveshaft sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. CWI Performance improved the car’s handling thanks to a Detroit Speed Aluma-Frame front suspension along with Brembo GT-S brakes.

Source: CWI Performance FB page and High Performance Academy