This second generation Subaru Impreza originally came with a 1.5 L EJ15 flat-four and five-speed manual transmission. It eventually found its way to Yung Lee Auto for an engine swap. The company replaced the flat-four with a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE inline-six. The motor runs a single GT45R turbocharger and custom 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. Behind it is an OS Giken twin-plate clutch and Toyota W58 five-speed manual transmission.

Source: Yung Lee Auto