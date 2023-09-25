Lada 2015 with a 2JZ-GTE

This 1988 Lada 2105 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Sunrise, Florida. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L Toyota 2JZ-GTE inline-six installed by Rich Auto Works. The motor features a Garrett GTX3582R Gen 2 turbocharger, Tial MVS 38 mm wastegate, JR Wiring Solutions wiring harness, and Haltech ECU. A Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with a Clutch Masters twin-disc clutch sends power to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end. The car rides on Enkei RPF1 17-inch wheels covering four-wheel disc brakes. The interior holds OMP racing seats with Sabelt harnesses, Wilwood pedal set, OMP fire suppression system, Haltech digital display, and OMP steering wheel.

Source: Bring a Trailer