When we last shared Maciej Ziółkowski’s VW Lupo it went 9.803 sec at 240.16 km/h (149.22 mph) in the quarter-mile. This year the pair traveled from their home in Poland to Santa Pod Raceway in the UK. While there Maciej achieved a personal best of 9.429 sec at 155.14 mph (250.63 km/h). The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 paired with a DSG automatic transmission.

Source: VW Lupo R30Turbo DSG FB page and VeeDubRacing