VW Lupo with a Turbo VR6 Goes 9.8 sec

Maciej Ziólkowski made several changes on his unique VW Lupo since our previous article. The most obvious additions is the livery wrap and the wheelie bars bolted to the back. Inside the cabin is a new roll cage by Corsa Geko and a bottle of nitrous. The little car is still powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 and DSG transmission installed by MK2 VRT in Poland. At a recent Grand Prix Poland quarter-mile event, Maciej set a personal best of 9.803 sec at 240.16 km/h (149.22 mph).

Source: VW Lupo R30 Turbo DSG FB page