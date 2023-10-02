Supercharged Ford Flathead V8 Makes 722 hp on Dyno

Keith and Jeff Dorton from Automotive Specialists Racing Engines built this Ford Flathead V8 for Doug Kenny’s 1929 Ford Roadster to compete in land speed racing. The highly modified motor features billet main caps, Procharger F1-R supercharger, Ardun heads, modified Chevy valves, modern Chevy main seals, and 750 cfm carburetor. The combo produced 722 hp and 654 lb-ft of torque on the dyno on 10 psi of boost and a 5,800 rpm limit. Listen to Jeff Huneycutt explain the engine in the video below before it sings on the dyno or read more about it Jeff’s Hemmings article.

Source: Hemmings and The Horsepower Monster