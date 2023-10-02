Retropower is Building an Austin Allegro on an Integra Type R Chassis

Retropower started a new project called “Lucky Strike” at their company in the UK. The unique vehicle starts with an Austin Allegro originally built by Austin (British Leyland) from 1973 until 1982. Retropower removed everything besides the body. Under that they are installing the chassis and powertrain from a Honda Integra Type R (DC2). This means the car will be powered by a 1.8 L B18C inline-four and manual transmission with a limited-slip differential. Retropower plans on having the B18 rebuilt with upgraded internals and individual throttle bodies. View the project page for more photos.

Source: Retropower