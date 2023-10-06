1977 Celica with a Honda F22C

We found this 1977 Toyota Celica for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Thousand Oaks, California. The car was featured by Larry Chen in 2020. It is powered by a 2.2 L F22C inline-four from a Honda S2000. The motor features Jenvey 48 mm throttle bodies and J’s Racing exhaust header. Behind that is a S2000 six-speed manual transmission and Corolla GT-S limited-slip differential. The car rides on AccuAir air springs with an e-Level controller, Bilstein shocks, and Addco sway bars. Wilwood disc brakes hide behind BBS RS 16-inc wheels with Toyo Proxes R888R tires (195/50, 245/45). The interior features Bride Stradia Venus II Maziora Edition bucket seats with Takata harnesses, NGR steering wheel, S2000 digital gauge cluster, and Autometer gauges.

Source: Bring a Trailer