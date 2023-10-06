1968 Bronco with a Coyote V8

Jonathan Ward took the newest ICON 4×4 BR (#102) for a test drive outside of Los Angles, California. The 1968 Bronco is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate motor making 426 hp and 402 lb-ft of torque. Behind the V8 is an Aisin-Warner AX15 five-speed manual transmission. An Atlas ll part time transfer case splits power to a Currie Dana 44 front axle and Currie Dana 60 rear axle. Both are equipped with ARB locking differentials. The Bronco rides on an ICON 4×4 sport suspension with Fox Racing 12-inch travel coilovers with remote reservoirs. Behind the ICON 4×4 New School forged aluminum wheels are Brembo six-piston calipers with 355 mm rotors in front and Brembo four-piston calipers with 345 mm rotors in back.

Source: ICON 4×4 FB page