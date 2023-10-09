Skogen Racing’s V8-Powered Ford Capri Returns to the Dyno

Two years ago Skogen Racing put their V8-powered Ford Capri on the dyno. The turbocharged Ford 5.0 L V8 made 301 hp on 1 bar (14.5 psi) of boost. After that they set out to build a 5.0 L HO V8 with an upgraded E303 camshaft and valve springs. Earlier this year they installed the new motor and it seemed to be making more power while driving. The company returned to the dyno at GZ Racing to prove it was making more power. While there the motor made 460 hp and 667 Nm (491 lb-ft) to the hubs on 1 bar (14.5 psi) of boost. Behind the V8 is a C4 automatic transmission and 8.8-inch rear end.

Source: Skogen Racing