Ford Capri with a Turbo 5.0 L V8 on the Dyno

Skogen Racing spent several months building a Ford Capri with a turbocharged 5.0 L Ford V8. The motor features 350 cc injectors, GT40 turbocharger, and a lot of custom tubing. On the dyno the motor produced 301 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque to the hubs on 1.0 bar (14.5 psi) of boost. The car is currently receiving a shortened 8.8-inch rear end with 3.08 gears. Some of the other winter upgrades include a 5.0 L HO V8, C4 transmission, new converter, roll cage, and Walbro 455 pump.

Source: Skogen Racing