AWD VW Polo with a 1.8T

Forward Creations built this Volkswagen Polo (6N) at their company in Coolham, UK. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 1.8 L 20v (BAM) inline-four usually found in an Audi S3 or TT. The motor produces around 230 horsepower thanks to Nuke Performance fuel system and custom 3-inch exhaust. From there power is sent to all four wheels by a six-speed manual transmission and Quattro drivetrain with custom axles. View more photos of the car at @s3_polo or listen to Motor Addicts interview the owner in the video below.

Source: Motor Addicts