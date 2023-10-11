1967 Bronco with a Coyote V8

This 1967 Ford Bronco was built by HighLine Classics in Newberg, Oregon. In the engine bay they swapped a 3rd generation 5.0 L Coyote V8 paired with a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission. The motor’s power is split by an Altas transfer case to a Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9-inch rear axle. The Bronco rides on a 2.5-inch suspension lift featuring Bilstein shocks, progressive-rate springs in front, and leaf springs in back. HighLine Classic installed disc brakes front and rear covered by Fuel 15×10-inch wheels holding BFG KO2 33-inch tires.

Source: HighLine Classics