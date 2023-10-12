Fiat 126p with a Turbo Subaru EJ22 Update 2

The green Fiat 126p built by JDM Serwis in Poland is for sale with a price of 150,000 PLN (about $34,810). In the back of the unique car sits a turbocharged 2.2 L Subaru EJ22 flat-four capable of 240-250 hp. It features STI rods, ported heads, Sport camshafts, TF035 turbocharger, and HKS intake. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transaxle from a Škoda 130. You can view the build progress and more photos on the project’s FB page.
Full Specs: (translated by Google Translate)
Engine:
-Longblock EJ22 SOHC (Block Motorsport)
-ACL sockets
-STi connecting rods
-Porting heads
-Sport camshafts
-Conversion from hydraulic to mechanical valve adjustment
-ARP head studs
-RCM steel head gaskets
-2PK bowl plate
-2PK oil pump
-STi exhaust manifold
-TF035 turbocharger
-HKS intake
-Subaru Forester 2.5XT electronic throttle
-Audi S4 TFSI separate coils
-Lightweight flywheel
-DW200 fuel pump
-440 cc side feed Subaru Impreza GT injectors
Drivetrain:
-Skoda 130 Rapid 5-speed gearbox (Kalmar Motorsport)
-Very strong axle shafts (Motomax)
-Sintered clutch + reinforced pressure
-Subaru Impreza WRX clutch master cylinder
-Silver project/STi cushions
Cooling:
-RCM thermostat 70°C
-Honda Civic FMIC PRO water radiator
-FMIC PRO oil cooler
-Water intercooler
-SPAL fan (controlled from EMU)
Braking:
-Seicento Sporting front disc brakes + Brembo discs/pads
-Seicento Sporting rear disc brakes + Brembo discs/pads
-Hydraulic handbrake
Suspension and steering:
-BIS steering gear
-Threaded front shock absorbers + conversion to multi-link
-Bilstein B6+ rear shock absorbers, reinforced springs
-Polyurethane + uniball
Electronics:
-ECU Ecumaster EMU Black
-Two maps 240KM/250KM, ALS, LC
-New engine harness
-5″ Ecumaster ADU display
-EGT, oil temperature, fuel pressure, IAT
Body:
-Rolled mudguards
-Intake in the bumper + radiator air guide (BudowaRajdówek)
-Very light flap
-The body was professionally rebuilt, welded and painted
-Ceramic coating on the entire car and rims
-The car has not been driven in the winter season for 10 years
-The rims are currently ATS Classic, but I have 3 sets of wheels
Interior:
-IRECO cage
-IRECO seat mountings
-Mirco bucket seats
-RRS seat belts/handlebar
-Skoda 130+ gear lever, Subaru Impreza GT knob
-Factory carpet
-Accelerator pedal Audi A3 8P
Source: JDM Serwis FB page via Tom