Fiat 126p with a Turbo Subaru EJ22 Update 2

The green Fiat 126p built by JDM Serwis in Poland is for sale with a price of 150,000 PLN (about $34,810). In the back of the unique car sits a turbocharged 2.2 L Subaru EJ22 flat-four capable of 240-250 hp. It features STI rods, ported heads, Sport camshafts, TF035 turbocharger, and HKS intake. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transaxle from a Škoda 130. You can view the build progress and more photos on the project’s FB page.

Full Specs: (translated by Google Translate)

Engine:

-Longblock EJ22 SOHC (Block Motorsport)

-ACL sockets

-STi connecting rods

-Porting heads

-Sport camshafts

-Conversion from hydraulic to mechanical valve adjustment

-ARP head studs

-RCM steel head gaskets

-2PK bowl plate

-2PK oil pump

-STi exhaust manifold

-TF035 turbocharger

-HKS intake

-Subaru Forester 2.5XT electronic throttle

-Audi S4 TFSI separate coils

-Lightweight flywheel

-DW200 fuel pump

-440 cc side feed Subaru Impreza GT injectors

Drivetrain:

-Skoda 130 Rapid 5-speed gearbox (Kalmar Motorsport)

-Very strong axle shafts (Motomax)

-Sintered clutch + reinforced pressure

-Subaru Impreza WRX clutch master cylinder

-Silver project/STi cushions

Cooling:

-RCM thermostat 70°C

-Honda Civic FMIC PRO water radiator

-FMIC PRO oil cooler

-Water intercooler

-SPAL fan (controlled from EMU)

Braking:

-Seicento Sporting front disc brakes + Brembo discs/pads

-Seicento Sporting rear disc brakes + Brembo discs/pads

-Hydraulic handbrake

Suspension and steering:

-BIS steering gear

-Threaded front shock absorbers + conversion to multi-link

-Bilstein B6+ rear shock absorbers, reinforced springs

-Polyurethane + uniball

Electronics:

-ECU Ecumaster EMU Black

-Two maps 240KM/250KM, ALS, LC

-New engine harness

-5″ Ecumaster ADU display

-EGT, oil temperature, fuel pressure, IAT

Body:

-Rolled mudguards

-Intake in the bumper + radiator air guide (BudowaRajdówek)

-Very light flap

-The body was professionally rebuilt, welded and painted

-Ceramic coating on the entire car and rims

-The car has not been driven in the winter season for 10 years

-The rims are currently ATS Classic, but I have 3 sets of wheels

Interior:

-IRECO cage

-IRECO seat mountings

-Mirco bucket seats

-RRS seat belts/handlebar

-Skoda 130+ gear lever, Subaru Impreza GT knob

-Factory carpet

-Accelerator pedal Audi A3 8P

Source: JDM Serwis FB page via Tom