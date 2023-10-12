Low Standards is Building a Holden Commodore with a 26B Four-Rotor

Jay Duca at Low Standards is building a wild Holden Commodore VL for Summernats. The car originally came from the factory with a V8 but will be powered by a 26B four-rotor with individual throttle bodies. Jay is choosing to back the rotary with a Holinger sequential transmission and Nissan S13 180SX independent differential. The car will ride very low to the ground on a Nissan Silvia suspension with Shockworks coilovers. Watch part one of the project build series below.

Source: Low Standards and @lowstandardsjay