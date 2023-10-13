1979 Bronco Ranger XLT with a Coyote V8

Das Auto Kollektiv built this 1979 Ford Bronco Ranger XLT called “Wildly Koyote” at their company in Phoenix, Arizona. Power is generated by a third generation 5.0 L Coyote V8 with custom stainless steel headers paired to a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission. Behind that is an Atlas Pro Series transfer case sending power to a Dana 44 high-pinion front axle and 9-inch rear axle. Both come with ARB air locking differentials, 4.10 ratios, and disc brakes. The Bronco rides on a powder coated chassis featuring a BDS six-inch suspension lift and American Racing wheels with 35-inch tires. The body still has the original paint with a custom billet aluminum honeycomb grill. View the Bronco’s full history in the FB build album.

Source: Das Auto Kollektiv FB page and Mecum Auctions