AutoTop Drives V10-Powered BMW M3 180+ mph on the Autobahn

AutoTop.nl drove a 2004 BMW E46 M3 built by PROCAR on the Autobahn and reached 290+ km/h (180+ mph). PROCAR spent 700+ hours creating the unique coupe at their company in Zwolle, Netherlands. The biggest modification comes from a swapped 5.0 L S85 V10 making 507 hp and 520 Nm of torque. The motor sits on Vibra-Technics mounts, cooled by an E60 M5 radiator, and lubricated by a VAC Motorsport dry sump kit. Behind that is an E9x M3 DCT transmission with a HTG transmission controller. It sends power through a M4 carbon fiber driveshaft to a OS Giken limited-slip differential with 3.15 gears.

Source: AutoTop.nl and PROCAR