HPA Motorsports Will Build You a Mk7.5 Golf R with a 550 hp Turbo VR6

HPA Motorsports (HPA) announced their VR550T program involving up to 50 built-to-order VR6-powered Mk7.5 Golf R cars. HPA Motorsports states “build costs begin under $40,000 USD” and starts with a 2018-2019 VW Golf R with DSG DQ381 transmission. The company swaps the factory inline-four for a turbocharged 2.5 L VR6 (DDKA) capable of 550 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. The VR6 features custom HPG hybrid turbocharger, custom head, upgraded valvetrain, HPA tri-flow camshafts, HPA intake, MP1 fuel rail, and HPA intercooler. HPA Motorsports also upgrades the DQ381 transmission with upgraded clutch packs. You can read more about the VR550T program here.

