In 2020 we shared the “Green Monster” Porsche 997 built by TK Autosports in Millville, New Jersey. The sports car lost its flat-six in favor of a 7.0 L LS7 V8 using a Renegade Hybrid swap kit. The motor’s 505 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque is sent to the wheels through a 997 Turbo six-speed manual transaxle. The company recently shared two videos showcasing the car’s exhaust note produced through custom 180-degree headers.

Source: TK Autosports