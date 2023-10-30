1969 Gladiator with a Cummins 6BT

This 1969 Jeep Gladiator J3000 is powered by a 5.9 L Cummins 6BT turbodiesel inline-six. It features a ARP head studs, custom intake, Scheid Diesel Stock-Street turbocharger kit, Novak Conversion oil pan, and VE fuel pump. Behind the motor is a NV4500 five-speed manual transmission and Dana 300 dual-range transfer case. Two custom driveshafts send power to Dana 60 axles with Yukon locking diffs and 3.73 ratio. The truck’s suspension uses Alcan springs and ADS remote reservoir shocks. It rides on a set of aluminum 17-inch beadlock wheels with Toyo Open Country M/T 37×12.50-inch tires. The exterior features an MITS Alloy aluminum flatbed with side storage compartments and a custom front bumper with a ComeUp 12,500 lb winch. The Gladiator is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Frederick, Colorado.

Source: Bring a Trailer