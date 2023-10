Agron Coma combined a Spektrum Mk7 Golf R with a crashed Audi RS3 to create one unique vehicle. Agron swapped the powertrain, subframes, and brakes from the RS3. The Golf is now powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L TFSI (DAZA) inline-five making around 550 horsepower. That is routed through a DQ500 seven-speed automatic transmission and RS3 rear differential. Listen to Agron explain the project to Deutsche Auto Parts in the video below.

Source: Deutsche Auto Parts