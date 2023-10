Nikos Papadopoulos competes in Greek hillclimb racing with his Ford Escort Mk2. The race car is powered by an S38 inline-six from a BMW M5 E34. It is destroked from 3.8 liters to 3.3 liters. The naturally aspirated motor produces 550 hp at 10,500 rpm. Watch Nikos compete at Kimi and Psatha hillclimb events in the video below. Or you can listen to the car on the dyno.

Source: Papadopoulos Power FB page and HillClimb Monsters