1969 Jaguar E-Type with a 2JZ-GTE

Faruk Kugay enjoys swapping Japanese motors into European vehicles at his company DevSpeed Motorsports. At the Eneos’ SEMA 2022 booth he debuted a Porsche 911 GT3 with a turbocharged Subaru EJ25 flat-four. This year he brought a 1969 Jaguar E-Type 2+2 with a 2JZ-GTE inline-six.

Under the classic long hood sits a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six capable of 750 hp. The motor uses CP 10:1 pistons, Carrillo rods, new USDM head, BorgWarner EFR 8474 turbocharger, and Vibrant intercooler. Everything is controlled by a Link G4 Fury ECU on a Wiring Specialties wiring harness.

Faruk consulted with Charlie’s Customs in England about their 1JZ-powered Jaguar E-Type. They recommended using a BMW E36 M3 five-speed manual transmission and BMW E60 535i differential.

The car rides on a custom front suspension with 2003 Corvette disc brakes. The rear suspension comes from a BMW E60 535i with 2010 BMW 535i disc brakes. Covering the brakes are a set of custom Rotiform STL wheels (17×8.5, 17×10) with Bridgestone Potenza RE-71 RS tires (225/45, 255/40).

Custom fender flares were 3D designed and printed by Illumasthetic. Ken Heilmann at Vinny’s Autobody strengthened the flares with carbon fiber. Matt Thorsson and Jason Mohon competed the bodywork and Vinny Thorsson coated everything in blue paint.

Faruk will no doubt drift this at some point. So the sparse interior features a set of Tillett seats with Schroth harnesses and surrounded by a custom roll cage. A digital screen displays engine information behind a OMP steering wheel. Below that is a OBP pedal box.

Source: @faruk.Kugay and Eneos