AWD Mazda RX-7 with a Compound Turbo Honda K24 Goes 9.01 sec

Gavin Bey and his AWD Mazda RX-7 attended the Flame & Thunder Show at Santa Pod Raceway. Since our previous article Gavin built a new Honda K24 motor and swtiched from a single turbo to a compound turbo system. The drivetrain still uses a 8HP75 eight-speed transmission, BMW X5 front differential, and BMW 7-series rear differential. Gavin’s personal best coming into the event was 9.4 sec at 156 mph on a non-prepped surface. VeeDubRacing recorded Gavin setting a new personal best of 9.016 sec at 153.17 mph.

Source: @beytek_ and VeeDubRacing