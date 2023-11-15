Skip to content

Gateslicks’ AWD Golf Mk1 with a 1.8T

AWD Golf Mk1 with a turbocharged 1.8 L Audi inline-four

Gateslicks spent two years and a lot of work transforming his Volkswagen Golf Mk1 on his channel. The majority of time spent swapping the AWD powertrain from an Audi S3 (8L).

The silver hatch is now powered by a turbocharged 1.8 L (AMK) inline-four. It produces around 250 horsepower on Bosch 730 cc injectors and a MaxxECU. The motor is paired to a 02M six-speed manual transmission with an upgraded clutch and throwout bearing. Power is sent to the S3 rear differential through a shortened S3 driveshaft.

Gateslicks also upgraded the suspension with V3 Racing Competition adjustable coilovers custom made by KW. In the back he fabricated a custom bracket to run a Golf Mk2 Rallye subframe. The car stops thanks to Golf Mk2 G60 disc brakes in front and Audi S3 (8L) calipers on G60 rotors in back.

Gateslicks plans on installing a roll cage on the inside. That is in preparation for a more powerful engine.

