Volvo-Powered Toyota MR2 Makes 600+hp on the Dyno

Joe Bristow visited the dyno with his third-generation Toyota MR2 for tuning. In the back of the car is a turbocharged Volvo inline-five built by Joe featuring a Volvo 850 2.3 L block, Wiseco forged pistons, Hurricane rods, ID 1050 cc injectors, custom exhaust manifold, and a Pulsar G30-770 turbocharger. Backing the motor is a Volvo M56 manual transmission with a Quaife differential and custom axles. At the end of the dyno session the motor made 635 hp and 736 Nm (542 lb-ft) of torque on 2.2 bar (31.9 psi) of boost and 99 RON fuel.

Source: Volvo T5 Swaps