VW Golf with a Turbo Inline-Five

Steven⁣ Nádaskai has spent a lot of work transforming his Volkswagen Golf Mk6. In the engine bay he swapped a 2.5 L 07K inline-five on Black Forest Industries mounts. The motor features a Lamborghini Gallardo exhaust manifold, Boostlab BL66R turbocharger, Turbosmart wastegate, and runs on a Haltech Nexus R3. Steven paired the motor to a 02Q six-speed manual transmission with a Clutchmasters FX725 twin-disc clutch. He upgraded the handling with BC Racing coilovers, Brembo 17Z six-piston front brakes from a Porsche Cayenne, and Golf R rear brakes. Rotiform KPR 18×12-inch wheels hold Toyo R888R 315/38 tires on each corner. The custom widebody is developed and sold by Steven’s company Alkoto Concepts.

Source: Vibrant Performance TV