Nathan Freke and his Toyota MR2 returned to Santa Pod Raceway for the Flame & Thunder event. VeeDubRacing recorded Nathan setting a new personal best of 8.129 sec at 181.34 mph. In the back of the car is a turbocharged 3S/5S inline-four built by Nathan’s company Century Motorsport paired to a SQS dogbox with a straight-cut gears. Watch the car compete in the video below or wiew how the project came to be in the build thread.

Source: VeeDubRacing