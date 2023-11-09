1955 Ford Tudor with a 302 ci V8

American Gasser built this 1955 Ford Tudor from the ground up at their company in Saginaw, Michigan. Under the hood sits a 302 ci Ford V8 built by ATK High Performance Engines in Grand Prairie, Texas. The motor features a Fitech Go Street throttle body and Be Cool radiator Behind that is an AOD four-speed automatic transmission and 8.8-inch rear end from a 1994 Mustang. American Gasser also installed Unisteer Performance Products steering rack and disc brakes front and rear.

Source: American Gasser (project page)