Rocky Auto shared a video showcasing a Nissan Fairlady Z (HLS30-123825) at its company in Japan. The orange sports car was previously powered by a 2.0 L S20 inline-six but is now powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L RB20 inline-six. The swap also led to the frame being strengthened. Behind the fuel injected motor is a 71C five-speed manual transmission sending power to a limited-slip differential. The coupe rides on Watanabe aluminum wheels coving disc brakes front and rear.

Source: Rocky Auto