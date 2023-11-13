Datsun 240Z with a S50 Inline-Six

Luke Oxley from Fullboost interviewed David Fettell about his Datsun 240Z. David built the car with a 3.2 L S50B32 inline-six from a BMW E36 M3 making around 321 hp. The motor features stock internals, factory ECU, custom headers, and custom exhaust. Behind the motor is a ZF five-speed manual transmission from a E36 3.0 L sending power to a R200 rear end with a OS Giken LSD and 3.54 ratio. The car rides on MCA adjustable coilovers and Rota RB wheels. David upgraded the deceleration thanks to Nissan R33 GTST front brakes and R31 Skyline rear brakes.

Source: Fullboost