Toyota MR-S with a Turbo K24

Hoskins Auto built their Toyota MR-S (MR2) to compete in time attack. The factory 1.8 L 1ZZ-FED inline-four is no longer in the back. Instead there is a turbocharged Honda K20 inline-four flanked by a Garrett GTX3582R turbocharger and running on a Motec M150 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission controlled by Geartronics paddle shifters. The car is being dyno tuned by Powertune Australia. We will update the article with power figures if they release them.

Source: Powertune Australia