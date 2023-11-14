Platinum Racing Products’ RB26 Iron Block

Platinum Racing Products (PRP) is developing a new cast iron RB26 block to fill the gap between Nissan’s factory block and an aftermarket billet block. PRP’s iron block features several improvements over a factory RB26 block. These include stronger ductile iron composition, 12.5 mm deck thickness, Siamese bore, relocated oil galleries, and turbo oil feed passages. The block design also allows for 12 mm, 1/2-inch, 9/16-inch head studs which can extend to the main caps if needed. PRP will also offer blocks with bore sizes in 86 mm, 88 mm, and 90 mm for a 3.1 liter displacement. PRP is currently taking non-refundable deposits with expected delivery in January 2024. Price estimates are $8,800 for standard main cap cradle and $11,000 for integrated main brace with 4 main bolts.

Source: Platinum Racing Products and High Performance Academy