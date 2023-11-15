1979 Bronco with a Supercharged Coyote V8

This custom 1979 Ford Bronco called “Nika” was built by Cleveland Power & Performance in Columbia Station, Ohio. They created the SUV using the classic 1979 Bronco body with a lot of parts sourced from a 2014 F-150 Tonka Edition. Under the hood is a 5.0 L Coyote V8 with a Roush supercharger connected to a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 drivetrain. The Bronco rides on a custom chassis with a F-150 independent front suspension and 4-link rear suspension. It stops thanks to Brembo six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes. On the inside you find the modern F-150 interior with custom leather seats protected by a roll cage.

Source: Cleveland Power & Performance (project page)