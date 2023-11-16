2021 Wrangler with a Supercharged Hemi V8

Jeep built this 2021 Wrangler Rubicon with a 3.6 L V6. That was deemed too weak and was sent to Dakota Customs in Summerset, South Dakota for a powertrain swap. In the engine bay they installed a 6.2 L Hemi V8 with a Redeye-spec supercharger. Behind that is a ZF 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission. A Rock-Trac dual-range transfer case splits power to Tru-Lok Dana axles with 4.10 ratios. The suspension features Fox Performance Series shocks and disc brakes on each corner. A set of 285/70 BFGoodrich HD-Terrain T/A KT tires are mounted on Black Rhino 17-inch wheels.

Source: Bring a Trailer