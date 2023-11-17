Nissan S13 with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This Nissan S13 arrived at CBS Racing in the Netherlands for several upgrades. In the engine bay they swapped a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six featuring a stock bottom-end, Garrett G35-900 turbocharger, Turbosmart Progate 50 external wastegate, and custom 3.5-inch stainless steel exhaust. It’s controlled by a MaxxECU using a custom wiring harness built by CBS Racing. A RA63 six-speed manual transmission from a Lexus IS220D (diesel) sends power to a Nissan 350Z differential and axles. The final request completed by CBS Racing was a FAT angle kit.

Source: CBS Racing