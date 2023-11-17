Skip to content

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

  • Ford

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

This 1936 Ford Tudor won the Al Slonaker Memorial Award in 2011 at the Grand National Roadster Show after the owner spent 14 years building it. The project starts with a boxed frame using a Mustang II front suspension, Heidts tubular control arms, Flaming River manual steering rack, Total Cost Involved 4-link rear suspension, and Aldan Eagle adjustable coilovers. A set of Halibrand-style wheels cover disc brakes front and rear. The hot rod is powered by a 3.0 L V6 from a Ford Taurus SHO paired with a T5 five-speed manual transmission from a Mustang GT. From there power is sent to a narrowed 9-inch rear end with a TrueTrac limited-slip differential, 3.70 ratio, and 31-spline axles. The owner chopped, channeled, and section the body. It is covered in BMW Space Grey Metallic by KR Custom Body. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Bremerton, Washington.

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

1936 Ford Tudor with a Taurus SHO V6

Source: Bring a Trailer

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.