DC Garage and their 2012 Mustang visited Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. The car is no longer powered by the factory naturally aspirated 3.7 L V6. Instead it has a swapped twin-turbo 3.5 L Ecoboost V6 sourced from a Ford F-150 truck. The motor is producing 435 hp and 515 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Enjoy watching the best lap (2:15.0) of the day in the video below.

Source: DC Garage