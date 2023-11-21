Ryan Jones’ Gulf 1966 Mustang

Ryan Jones and his Gulf 1966 Mustang took home Grand Champion Vintage Class Winner at Holley Ford Fest 2023. Ryan built the car at his company R Jones Fabrication along with family and friends. Under the hood sits a 331 ci small-block V8 (302-based) with 11.8:1 compression, Holley Sniper fuel injection, and custom longtube headers and exhaust. The drivetrain uses a TKX five-speed manual transmission, custom aluminum driveshaft, and Currie 9-inch rear end with a Moser center section. The Mustang rides on a custom suspension featuring tubular control arms and 4-link rear.

Source: Holley