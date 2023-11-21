Skip to content

Ryan Jones’ Gulf 1966 Mustang

1966 Mustang with a 331 ci V8 and Gulf livery

Ryan Jones and his Gulf 1966 Mustang took home Grand Champion Vintage Class Winner at Holley Ford Fest 2023. Ryan built the car at his company R Jones Fabrication along with family and friends. Under the hood sits a 331 ci small-block V8 (302-based) with 11.8:1 compression, Holley Sniper fuel injection, and custom longtube headers and exhaust. The drivetrain uses a TKX five-speed manual transmission, custom aluminum driveshaft, and Currie 9-inch rear end with a Moser center section. The Mustang rides on a custom suspension featuring tubular control arms and 4-link rear.

1966 Mustang with a 331 ci V8 and Gulf livery

1966 Mustang with a 331 ci V8 and Gulf livery

1966 Mustang with a 331 ci V8 and Gulf livery

1966 Mustang with a 331 ci V8 and Gulf livery

1966 Mustang with a 331 ci V8 and Gulf livery

1966 Mustang with a 331 ci V8 and Gulf livery

1966 Mustang with a 331 ci V8 and Gulf livery

Source: Holley

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.